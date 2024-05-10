Rottweiler attack: TN Animal Husbandry dept withdraws ban on 23 'dangerous' dog breeds

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department has withdrawn the ban on import, breeding, and sales of 23 dog breeds, deemed to be 'dangerous'. This comes a few hours after the ban order had been issued on Thursday, following a spate of dog bite incidents, including the Rottweiler attack on a five-year-old girl on May 5 in Chennai.

According to Daily Thanthi, the order issued by the Animal Husbandry Department against foreign and mixed dog breeds considered to be 'dangerous' was withdrawn late evening as there is a court order against the central government's identical notification on the same.

In March, the central government had recommended a ban on various dog breeds, including Rottweilers, Pitbull, American Bulldog and others, considered to be dangerous.

The dog breeds considered to be 'dangerous' include Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Central Asian Sheepdog, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiff (Boerboel), Rottweiler, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso and every type of dog commonly known as Ban Dog or Bandog.

