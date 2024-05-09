Rottweiler attack: TN Animal Husbandry dept bans 23 'dangerous' breeds of dogs
The latest attack on a 5-year-old girl comes less than two months after the Central government recommended the ban on various dog breeds.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department on Thursday banned 23 "dangerous breeds" of dogs bans from being imported, breeding and sales following the Rottweiler attack on five-year-old girl on Sunday in Chennai.
The latest attack on a 5-year-old girl comes less than two months after the Central government recommended the ban on various dog breeds, including Rottweiler, Pitbull, American Bulldog and others, considering to be dangerous.
The Animal Husbandry Ministry asked states and Union territories to ensure that no licences or permissions are issued for the sale, breeding and keeping of pit bulls and other breeds which are 'dangerous for human life'.
- The list of dog breeds banned are:
- Tosa Inu
- Fila Brasileiro
- American Bulldog
- Kangal
- Caucasian Shepherd
- Tornjak, Sarplaninac
- Mastiffs
- Terriers
- Wolf Dogs
- Akbash
- Cane Corso
- Pitbull Terrier
- American Staffordshire Terrier
- Dogo Argentino
- Boesboel
- Central Asian Shepherd Dog
- South Russian Shepherd Dog
- Japanese Tosa and Akita
- Rottweiler
- Rhodesian Ridgeback
- Canario
- Moscow Guard
- Bandog
It is mandated that the male/female dog mentioned in the above list should undergo sterilization surgery immediately to prevent reproduction.
Also, when the dog handler takes the dog outside in public places, it is mandatory for the dog to wear a leash (chain) and protective gear.