Rottweiler attack: TN Animal Husbandry dept bans 23 'dangerous' breeds of dogs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department on Thursday banned 23 "dangerous breeds" of dogs bans from being imported, breeding and sales following the Rottweiler attack on five-year-old girl on Sunday in Chennai.

The latest attack on a 5-year-old girl comes less than two months after the Central government recommended the ban on various dog breeds, including Rottweiler, Pitbull, American Bulldog and others, considering to be dangerous.

The Animal Husbandry Ministry asked states and Union territories to ensure that no licences or permissions are issued for the sale, breeding and keeping of pit bulls and other breeds which are 'dangerous for human life'.

The list of dog breeds banned are:

Tosa Inu

Fila Brasileiro

American Bulldog

Kangal

Caucasian Shepherd

Tornjak, Sarplaninac

Mastiffs

Terriers

Wolf Dogs

Akbash

Cane Corso

Pitbull Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Dogo Argentino

Boesboel

Central Asian Shepherd Dog

South Russian Shepherd Dog

Japanese Tosa and Akita

Rottweiler

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Canario

Moscow Guard

Bandog

It is mandated that the male/female dog mentioned in the above list should undergo sterilization surgery immediately to prevent reproduction.

Also, when the dog handler takes the dog outside in public places, it is mandatory for the dog to wear a leash (chain) and protective gear.