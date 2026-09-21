Rock hits moving train in Dharmapuri; wheel damaged

The alertness of the loco pilot, who immediately stopped the train helped avert a major mishap. The SMVT Bengaluru Express (Train No. 17236), bound for Bengaluru from Nagercoil, was passing through the rain-hit stretch between Muthampatti and Sivadi railway stations when the incident occurred.

As the train crossed Muthampatti at around 4.50 a.m., a boulder suddenly rolled down the hillside and struck the train’s wheel assembly with a loud bang. The impact startled passengers who were asleep, several of whom woke up in panic.