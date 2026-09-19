Tamil Nadu: Truck hits school bus on Chennai-Bengaluru NH, 5 students injured

Another recent road accident on an NH

In a recent incident, 12 people were injured in a series of accidents involving multiple vehicles on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district on Monday (August 17) morning.

Police said more than 25 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) from Broadway in Chennai were travelling in vans and other vehicles to attend a party conference scheduled to be held in Ulundurpet.

When they were nearing Acharapakkam, a vehicle travelling ahead suddenly applied the brakes. Three vehicles following it reportedly collided one after another, resulting in a chain of accidents.

On receiving information, Acharapakkam police rescued 12 injured persons and took them to Acharapakkam Government Hospital, where they received first aid. They were later shifted to Madurantakam Government Hospital.