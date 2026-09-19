Tamil Nadu: Truck hits school bus on Chennai-Bengaluru NH, 5 students injured

CHENNAI: A school bus carrying 10 students collided with an oncoming truck on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Ambur on Saturday morning (September 19), leaving five students injured.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, onlookers and people in the area rushed to the aid of the injured students and took them to a nearby hospital.
Soon after the incident, locals blocked the road in protest, alleging that the lack of a flyover on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway was causing frequent accidents. The protest caused a traffic disruption in the area for some time.
Police are investigating the accident.
In a recent incident, 12 people were injured in a series of accidents involving multiple vehicles on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district on Monday (August 17) morning.
Police said more than 25 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) from Broadway in Chennai were travelling in vans and other vehicles to attend a party conference scheduled to be held in Ulundurpet.
When they were nearing Acharapakkam, a vehicle travelling ahead suddenly applied the brakes. Three vehicles following it reportedly collided one after another, resulting in a chain of accidents.
On receiving information, Acharapakkam police rescued 12 injured persons and took them to Acharapakkam Government Hospital, where they received first aid. They were later shifted to Madurantakam Government Hospital.