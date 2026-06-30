Restore Aavin supply in Chennai, CPI tells Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Tuesday (June 30) urged the State government to immediately intervene and restore Aavin's milk supply in Chennai and its suburbs, alleging that the cooperative had reduced the quantity of milk supplied by about 7 per cent.
He claimed that while Aavin currently distributes around 14.5 lakh litres of milk a day in Chennai and neighbouring areas, the daily demand stands at 15.5 lakh litres.
Despite the presence of private dairy companies, consumers continue to prefer Aavin products, particularly Green Magic milk, priced at Rs 44 per litre and Rs 22 for a half-litre pack.
Veerapandian alleged that the supply of Green Magic milk had been cut by nearly 30%, forcing consumers to turn to private brands.
He said the shortage had inconvenienced consumers and could eventually shrink Aavin's market share and affect its network of milk distributors.
Stating that Aavin had previously adopted alternative procurement measures during periods of lower milk collection to protect and expand its market, Veerapandian said consumers were now struggling to obtain sufficient quantities of milk, especially Green Magic.
He urged the state government and the minister for milk and dairy development to ensure that Aavin fully meets the milk requirements of Chennai and its suburban areas before the situation worsens.