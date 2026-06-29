Aavin drops Rs 2 discount for cardholders in Coimbatore; streamlines ops

In a statement issued on Monday, the Union said consumers holding monthly milk cards would no longer receive the existing rebate and would instead purchase milk at the maximum retail price (MRP) from July 1. The decision, it said, was taken after considering Aavin's financial position.

The Union said Aavin currently markets an average of 2.30 lakh litres of milk and milk products every day in Coimbatore through 650 retail agents. It also noted that its mobile sales application is already in operation.