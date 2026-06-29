Aavin drops Rs 2 discount for cardholders in Coimbatore; streamlines ops

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union has withdrawn the Rs 2-per-litre discount extended to Aavin's monthly milk cardholders, with the revised pricing set to take effect from July 1, and has introduced a series of administrative changes to streamline milk distribution across the district.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Union said consumers holding monthly milk cards would no longer receive the existing rebate and would instead purchase milk at the maximum retail price (MRP) from July 1. The decision, it said, was taken after considering Aavin's financial position.
The Union said Aavin currently markets an average of 2.30 lakh litres of milk and milk products every day in Coimbatore through 650 retail agents. It also noted that its mobile sales application is already in operation.
Under the revised system, consumers seeking monthly milk cards must remit the subscription amount exclusively through the mobile application between the 11th and 25th of every month.
The Union also announced changes to its supply mechanism to ensure uninterrupted distribution to retail agents. From July 1, agents will place orders based on milk crates instead of individual packets, with each crate containing 12 litres.
To facilitate timely distribution, agents have been instructed to confirm and pay for their morning and evening requirements by 4 pm on the previous day through the Aavin sales application. The union said that artificial intelligence-enabled sales software would be used to place orders for milk and milk products, and advised agents to maintain sufficient funds in their bank accounts to enable seamless digital transactions.
The union said the reforms are intended to ensure timely supply of milk to consumers and improve the efficiency of Aavin's distribution network in Coimbatore district.