Remarks on Telugus in TN: Actor Kasthuri moves anticipatory bail in defamation case

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Kasthuri has filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in connection to a defamation case over her controversial remarks about the Telugu-speaking community in the State, on Monday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kasthuri's bail plea is scheduled for a hearing before Judge Anand Venkatesh on November 12 (Tuesday). In her petition, Kasthuri has reportedly stated that the defamation case has been filed against her with malicious intent.

On November 3, during an agitation of the Hindu Makkal Katchi in support of Brahmins, in Chennai, Kasthuri sparked controversy with her remarks about the Telugu-speaking community in Tamil Nadu. Following the outrage, based on multiple complaints, the Tamil Nadu police filed several cases against Kasthuri in cities like Chennai and Madurai.

Following the defamation charges, when the police went to serve a summons to her, they found that Kasthuri's house was locked. Her phone was also reportedly switched off. As a result, it is believed that the actor is absconding or is in Hyderabad, where she is known to frequently travel, according to a recent Daily Thanthi report.

Although Kasthuri later apologised for her remarks, complaints are still piling up at police stations across the state.

Dragged into the controversy over the controversial comments made by the actor who had campaigned for it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Tamil Nadu BJP was also forced to condemn her remarks and distance itself from her.