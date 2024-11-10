Actor Kasthuri goes missing after summons over controversial comments about Telugu community

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Kasthuri has gone missing after a police summons was issued in connection with a defamation case over her controversial remarks about the Telugu-speaking community.

After receiving multiple complaints, the Tamil Nadu police filed multiple cases against Kasthuri in cities like Chennai and Madurai. Although she later apologised for her remarks, the legal proceedings continued, with several police stations in Tamil Nadu registering complaints.

Following the defamation charges, police summoned Kasthuri to appear for questioning. However, according to a Daily Thanthi report, she has gone into hiding, with her Chennai residence remaining locked and her mobile phone reportedly switched off. Authorities have launched an intensive search to locate the actor, the report added.

Kasthuri's comments during a recent event in Chennai sparked outrage not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Dragged into the controversy over the controversial comments made by the actor who had campaigned for it in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Tamil Nadu BJP was also forced to condemn her remarks and distance itself from her.