BJP flays actor and ex-campaigner Kasturi for remarks against Telugu community

CHENNAI: The State BJP on Monday slammed actor-turned-activist Kasturi Shankar, who had campaigned for the saffron party in the past, after her remarks against the Telugu-speaking community created a storm.

Addressing a protest rally on Sunday, organised by the Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) chief Arjun Sampath demanding the enactment of an exclusive legislation to protect the Brahmin community on the lines of the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act in force for the Scheduled Castes, Kasturi Shankar said, "If those who came to serve at the ‘Andhappuram’ of kings speaking Telugu 300 years ago can claim Tamil identity, why not Brahmins who are here for long." The meeting had a BJP leader also in participation.

Despite Kasturi being seen as a supporter of the Hindu right-wing, though not-politically committed, the State unit of the BJP took a strong exception to her remarks on Telugu-speaking people.

BJP co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy condemned actress Kasturi for her ‘remarks against Telugu-speaking people’ and urged her to withdraw her controversial comments.

In a stern warning, BJP’s State Sports Development Wing president Amar Prasad Reddy said anyone who dares to disrespect or hurt the sentiments of the Telugu community must be prepared to face serious consequences, especially in Tamil Nadu. "The Telugu community's pride and values are deeply intertwined with Tamil Nadu’s heritage. We stand united with them (the Telugu-speaking community) in defending their honour. TN BJP demands an apology from the actor," Reddy said in a statement.

In a separate statement, State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad strongly condemned Kasturi and urged the DMK government to initiate strict legal action against the actor for her remarks.

"Kasturi conveniently forgets the pride, history and contribution of Telugu-speaking people, including that of the Vijayanagara Empire to TN. The actor’s comments, made in the guise of speaking for Brahmins, is not in good taste and are obscene. Such comments will affect the unity between the Tamil and Telugu community," Prasad said, demanding the State to initiate legal action against the actor for her remarks.

However, actor Kasturi clarified saying her words have been twisted and said the DMK’s ecosystem is trying to bully her by running a smear campaign.

"No one dares insult my love and loyalty for the Telugu land that has given me love, family and acceptance. People of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will never fall for Tamil Nadu's Goebbels, anti-Hindu DMK network's lies," Kasturi told media.