Reel-crazy TVK men enter Kanchi government school class; is this the change you promised, Oppn asks Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK functionaries allegedly entered a government school classroom near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, hung a portrait of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and filmed a 'Reels' video, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The video, which later surfaced on social media, reportedly showed party members recording content inside the classroom after displaying the Chief Minister's photograph on the wall.
The incident triggered criticism from opposition parties and demands for action against those involved. Questions were also raised over the use of government school premises for filming political content.
Following the circulation of the video online, demands were raised seeking legal action against the TVK functionaries who allegedly entered the classroom and recorded the footage.
Critics alleged that the school premises had been used without authorisation.
Reacting to the controversy, AIADMK criticised the act and questioned TVK over the use of a government school classroom for filming the video.
In a post on X, the party asked, "Is this the change you spoke of, Vijay Sir?" while referring to TVK's political slogan.
We The Leaders founder and Chief Servant K Annamalai also criticised the incident, alleging that TVK cadre had entered a government school classroom near Uthiramerur, displayed a photograph of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and filmed videos for social media. He said government schools should not be used for political activities and urged the State government to ensure such incidents do not recur.