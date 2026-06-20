Annamalai targets TVK over school row, crop loan waiver promise

He said government schools across the State were in need of renewed attention and investment, and that the School Education Department was facing the task of restoring their standards. Activities that disrupt classrooms and interfere with the academic environment were inappropriate, he said.

“Being the ruling party does not give anyone the right to enter government schools and disturb classes. I believe the Chief Minister himself would not approve of such actions,” Annamalai said, urging Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and School Education Minister Rajmohan to ensure that party workers refrain from similar activities in future.