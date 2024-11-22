Ready-to-harvest crops submerged in water, plunge Ramanathapuram farmers into distress

CHENNAI: Continuous rainfall across the region has plunged farmers from Ramanathapuram into agony after their ready-to-harvest crops fully submerged under water.

Ramanathapuram has witnessed heavy rainfall over the past two days following intense atmospheric pressure. While normal life of the public has been affected severely, the district has waterlogging in several areas. Island areas like Rameshwaram experienced an intense cloud burst after nearly six decades with 346 mm rains over the week.

Adding to the woes, ready-to-harvest paddy crops have been submerged in stagnant water in villages like Bhadradharavai, Vannankundu and surrounding areas of Regunathapuram in Ramanathapuram district. Unfortunately, the unprecedented rainfall that continues to batter the region has also hindered the efforts to rescue the crops.

Farmers expressed their anguish over the situation and requested the government to compensate them for their loss. Similarly, the government hospital in Ramanathapuram has been surrounded with rainwater causing inconvenience to the patients. Works are on to fix the situation.