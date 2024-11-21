Cloudburst effect: Pamban, Thangachimadam record 24 cm rain in 2 hrs

MADURAI: Pamban and Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district turned out to be the latest victims of erratic climate behaviour as 24 cm of rain poured in 2 hours in both areas on Wednesday due to a cloudburst activity.

However, other parts witnessed significant downpours, and the overall rainfall recorded in the district was around 10 cm.

Paramakudi recorded a rainfall of 7.7 cm and Valinokkam 7.32 cm in Kadaladi taluk. Despite the inclement weather, fishermen went about their work as usual.

According to VP Sesuraja, the president of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, around 400 boats ventured into the sea from Rameswaram, after obtaining permit tokens from the fisheries department. “No matter how intense the rain is, fishing will be restricted only when the winds are strong,” he said.

Chinnathambi, a fisherman, said Pamban and its adjacent coastal hamlet Thangachimadam experienced unprecedented rains recording 24 cm in just two hours on Wednesday.

Three country boats halted on the shores were pushed away further into the beach by high tides triggered by the heavy downpour at Thoppukadu near Mandapam, he said. Meanwhile, machinery and other equipment were brought to Uchipuli to drain out rainwater from several pockets.

Tirunelveli district also witnessed heavy downpours on Wednesday. Hilly areas of Nalumukku, Oothu, Kakkachi, and Manjolai located along the Western Ghats, recorded 16.6 cm, 15.4 cm, 13.6 cm, and 9.8 cm, respectively.

In Thoothukudi district, a maximum rainfall of 4.5 cm was reported in Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam.

In neighbouring Kanniyakumari district, Mylaudy received over 5 cm of rain. Ferry services operated by the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation to the Rock Memorial from Kanniyakumari were delayed by an hour and the service commenced at 9 am.

The sky remained overcast most of the day in Madurai and neighbouring Theni, Virudhunagar, and Sivagangai districts. Parts of these districts experienced mild showers throughout the day, sources said.

The northeast monsoon, which has been active for the past few weeks in the state, did not spare the Delta region too as many districts witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Wednesday. Rainwater entered thousands of acres of farmlands affecting Samba crops in Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts.

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, which recorded moderate rainfall for the past five days, witnessed heavy downpours from Tuesday night to Wednesday. Tiruvarur, Needamangalam, Valaigaman, Thanjavur, Tiruvaiyaru, Papanasam, Nannilam, Mannargudi, and Thiruthuraipoondi experienced heavy rains. However, in Tiruchy, the rains played hide and seek.

On the one hand, the farmers who began Samba cultivation early were happy as their crops had crossed 60 to 70 days and the present downpour would be beneficial. On the other hand, farmers whose crops were at the early stage of growing were distressed over the damages caused by inundation.

As the meteorological department had forecast more rains in the coming days, the public works department on Tuesday temporarily halted the release from Grand Anicut.