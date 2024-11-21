Rains lash parts of Ramanathapuram, 174 evacuated to safety shelters

MADURAI: In a pounding of torrential rains several parts of the coastal Ramanathapuram district were inundated after heavy downpours.

Officials inspected the rain-hit areas and ordered for speeding up relief measures. Talking to reporters, the Collector said for the last week, parts of the district had been experiencing rains and on Wednesday heavy rains pounded the district recording 43 cm in Rameswaram, 33 cm in Thangachimadam, 27 cm in Pamban and 12 cm in Ramanathapuram. The intensity of rain decreased from Wednesday night, he added.

A total of 174 persons were evacuated to three shelters in Sakkarakottai, Mandapam and Pamban after the downpour.

Among 95 inundated areas, waterlogging was cleared in 56 areas using motorised pumps and earthmovers, officials said. The visuals showing the severity of the rains and dark clouds which engulfed the Pamban bridge went viral on social media.