Re-publish NMMS 2025 results, demand teachers' union

TIRUCHY: After NMMS results 2025 caused trouble and chaos for the students, the teachers’ union has approached the education department and also planned to interact with the teacher trainers to insist that the government re-publish the results, which would help many students avail the benefit of NMMS Scheme.

According to K Balashanmugam, Nagapattinam District Secretary of Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation, after visiting the officials, the union leaders felt that the problems could be rectified by the teacher trainers.

“We have explained about the new regulation of total marks cut off for eligibility, and the new regulation was implemented without prior intimation. We explained to the officials how the new regulations and the results affected many students. As the new norms were followed for the results, as many as 249 students, including 76 students from BC category and 63 from MBC category, were selected without the minimum pass of 40 per cent for both MAT and SAT but many students who had cleared both the papers were not selected,” Balashanmugam said.

He also said that the teacher trainers had already interacted with those students and their parents, and the parents were very upset.

“The feelings of the parents were also explained to the education department officials, and they have heard it out,” he said.

Balashanmugam said that the union had sought that the government reconsider the already released results of NMMS 2025, which would help the students as well as the parents.

The union had planned to organise a meeting with the NMMS resource persons from all primary, high and higher secondary schools and take the outcome of the meeting to the CEOs through the headmasters of the concerned schools.

“Our members had already met the CEO of Tiruvarur district Soundarajan, and handed over the representation to be sent to the government regarding NMMS,” Balashanmugam added.

