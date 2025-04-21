Dedicated teacher from Karur with high success rate in securing NMMS scholarship for students

TIRUCHY: With the dedication and high spirit to ensure his students avail the scholarship, a teacher from Panchayat Union Middle School at Mathipatti village in Krishnarayapuram in Karur has helped as many as 50 students clear the NMMS eligibility test since 2012, and he continues to encourage his pupils for more success.

J Maraiyan (43), a graduate teacher from Mathipatti Panchayat Union School, had toiled for the good results for students of his school in the NMMS tests. Ever since he joined the school in 2012, he has been training the students. He not only trains them, but also provides booklets for the preparation.

“Initially, motivate the students who are in Class 7 and create awareness about the NMMS exam and tell them the importance of achieving the scholarship, which would help their families. Since all the students are from economically weak backgrounds, the scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month means a lot and so the students were eager to take up the examination sincerely,” says Maraiyan.

As a form of motivation, Maraiyan used to conduct periodical tests during extra hours and provided them with stationery items when they came out with high marks. The major achievement was a wake-up call to the students who were going to appear for the exam.

“We had selected 20 students who were eligible to take up the examination and got the mobile numbers of their parents and connected them with a wake-up call app, which would wake them at around 5 am every day ahead of the examination. As soon as they woke up, meditation and yoga practices were given and made to sit and prepare for the examination. Since the Scholastic Ability Test (SAT) covers Mathematics, Science and Social Science, the preparation had helped their school exams too,” said Maraiyan.

Thus, he saw to it that 50 of his students became eligible for the scholarship till this year. “If the results were based on the old format, more students could have been selected,” he said.

Lauding Maraiyan’s dedication, the School Education Department of Karur had distributed a certificate of merit to Maraiyan.

“I will work for my students for any number of extra hours as I understand the pain of being a person from an economically weaker background,” said Maraiyan, a resident of Lalapettai near Kulithalai in Karur district.

