PM Modi to roll out Rs 13,000 crore projects in Tamil Nadu, inaugurate Chennai Metro stretch

Modi will undertake a Metro ride from Porur Bypass to Poonamallee Bypass and back at around 11.30 am. He will subsequently offer prayers at the Jalakandeswarar Temple and visit the Brain Centre at IIT Madras before launching the projects at around 1.30 pm.

The Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro stretch, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore, features a 3.7-km double-decker structure and advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations. It is expected to improve connectivity between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city centre while reducing travel time for commuters.