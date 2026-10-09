Tamil Nadu reshuffles IAS officers; Rajesh Lakhoni appointed TNEB CMD

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday ordered a reshuffle of senior IAS officers, appointing Rajesh Lakhoni as Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.
According to a Government Order issued on Friday (October 9) K Manivasan, A Karthik, V Arun Roy and N Venkatesh have been transferred and posted to new assignments.
Rajesh Lakhoni, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Land Administration, has been placed at the disposal of the electricity board and power distribution corporation for appointment as their Chairman and Managing Director.
He will also function as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation.
K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Land Administration.
A Karthik, Principal Secretary/Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (TANSIDCO), has been appointed Principal Secretary to the Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.
V Arun Roy, chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation, has been transferred as Secretary to the Government (Expenditure), Finance Department.
He was also heading the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation.
N Venkatesh, Secretary to the Government (Expenditure), Finance Department, has been appointed Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary to the Government, Agriculture–Farmers' Welfare Department, replacing Dr N Subbaiyan, who holds additional charge.