Tamil Nadu reshuffles IAS officers; Rajesh Lakhoni appointed TNEB CMD

He will also function as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation.

K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Land Administration.

A Karthik, Principal Secretary/Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (TANSIDCO), has been appointed Principal Secretary to the Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

V Arun Roy, chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation, has been transferred as Secretary to the Government (Expenditure), Finance Department.

He was also heading the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation.

N Venkatesh, Secretary to the Government (Expenditure), Finance Department, has been appointed Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary to the Government, Agriculture–Farmers' Welfare Department, replacing Dr N Subbaiyan, who holds additional charge.