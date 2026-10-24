Rajasthan conman gets bail in CM Vijay deepfake case

According to the prosecution, Shyabu Khan, a resident of Rajasthan, created fake AI-generated videos impersonating Chief Minister Vijay on Facebook to lure the public into seeking assistance. He allegedly operated two Facebook profiles, “All India Help Vijay Thalapati” and “All India Help,” and circulated digitally manipulated videos asking people to contact him for help in return for registration fees.

Based on a complaint, police arrested Shyabu Khan on September 12, 2026, for offences under Sections 204, 318(2), 319(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the BNS, and Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act.