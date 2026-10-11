Sivaganga man cheated Rs 46.5 lakh; two arrested

The Sivaganga District Cyber Crime police said the two accused, Hitesh Sanjshetti (33) and Syed Rahman (44), both of Coimbatore, helped the criminals transfer the money through mule accounts to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the investigating officer, the fraudster contacted the complainant claiming to be a Bengaluru police officer. He told the complainant that his Aadhaar card had been used in wrongful activities and that he had been “digitally arrested”.

To convince the senior citizen that he was a police officer, the fraudster showed him a WhatsApp status picture with police emblems and the Indian flag. “The fraudster threatened the senior citizen that the police had got approval from the Supreme Court to arrest him,” the officer said.