Man held for AI-generated video of CM Vijay

In the video, circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms, the general public were asked to contact a WhatsApp number for any financial help, with an intention to cheat innocent people.

The CB-CID’s Cyber Crime cell registered a case on September 1 and wrote to the social media platform, Meta, seeking for information relating to the fake ID and also the logs. Investigations revealed that scammers used these AI-generated videos to defraud multiple people across Madhya Pradesh and other states. Based on the data obtained from service providers and digital trails, the suspect's movements was mapped out in the hinterlands of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Special teams were sent to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and with the assistance of Rajasthan police, a key accused, Shyabu Khan (28) of Lachhmangarh, Alwar was nabbed on Saturday (Sep 12). “The accused has been brought back to Tamil Nadu on transit warrant from Rajasthan and remanded to judicial custody,” an official release stated.