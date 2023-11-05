Rain-triggered mudslips bring NMR to a halt

COIMBATORE: As rains continued to pound the Nilgiris, Collector M Aruna chaired a meeting with officials of all departments to check preparedness for the northeast monsoon.

“Forty-two teams have been formed to maintain continuous monitoring of 283 vulnerable spots in the district. The officials were asked to ascertain through field visits, if basic amenities are in place in 456 temporary relief camps. The highways and revenue department officials should identify and remove weak trees that may fall in rain. Sandbags should be kept ready in mud slip-prone areas. It should also be ensured that machinery used in relief operations are in working condition,” the Collector said to the media.

Officials from highways, revenue, fire and rescue services, and rural development explained their state of preparedness in the meeting. “Also, dilapidated buildings shouldn’t be used for the functioning of schools, noon meal centres, and PDS shops. Electric poles that are in precarious condition should be rectified,” she said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the hill district resulting in mud slips and tree falls in several spots. Rains also led to the suspension of NMR train services as rocks, mud, and trees fell obstructing the track between Kallar and Coonoor railway stations.

Around 180 passengers who were waiting for a journey from Mettupalayam by the train were disappointed due to the suspension of services. More than 25 staff of the railways have been engaged in restoring the track by removing obstructions.

The railways have announced cancelling the train for two more days on Sunday and Monday due to continuing rains.

Widespread rails also triggered tree falls in several areas across Kotagiri, Kunjappanai check post, and Burliar on Mettupalayam-Ooty Road. Tree falls also led to disruption of vehicle movement on the hill stretch. Dampened walls of a house collapsed in the Erumad area in Pandalur, however, rain-related incidents did not cause any life loss or injuries in the district.