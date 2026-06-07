Raghava Lawrence to make major announcement on June 11

CHENNAI: Actor-director Raghava Lawrence on Sunday said he would make an official announcement regarding a “very important decision” in his life on June 11, amid speculation that he may contest the upcoming by-election from the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency as TVK candidate.
Putting an end to rumours circulating in the media and on social media, Raghava Lawrence took to social media to clarify that reports about him contesting the Tiruchy East by-election had triggered widespread speculation.
“Several media outlets have been reporting that I will contest the Tiruchy East constituency election. Many people have been contacting me seeking clarification. These rumours and speculations have crossed a certain limit, and I feel it is necessary to put an end to them,” he said in his post.
The actor further stated that, with the blessings of his mother, he would make an official announcement regarding one of the most important decisions of his life at 9.30 am on June 11.