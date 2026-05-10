Having won from two segments Vijay, retains Perambur, quits Tiruchy East

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday resigned as the MLA representing the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency, formally paving the way for him to continue as the legislator from Perambur after securing victory from two constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) senior leaders and Ministers K A Sengottaiyan and P Venkataramanan submitted Vijay's resignation letter to Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan at the Assembly Secretariat here, shortly before Vijay formally assumed office as Chief Minister.
Vijay had contested and won from both Perambur and Tiruchy East in the recently concluded Assembly election, emerging as one of the few leaders in Tamil Nadu politics to secure victories from two constituencies simultaneously. Under constitutional provisions, an elected representative cannot retain two Assembly seats and is required to vacate one constituency within the stipulated period.
With the resignation from Tiruchy East, Vijay will continue to represent the Perambur Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
The move marks Vijay's first formal legislative decision after leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to power in its maiden Assembly election outing and assuming charge as Chief Minister.
The development also recalls a similar political precedent from 1991, when former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa resigned from the Kangeyam constituency after winning from both Bargur and Kangeyam before taking office as Chief Minister.