Having won from two segments Vijay, retains Perambur, quits Tiruchy East

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) senior leaders and Ministers K A Sengottaiyan and P Venkataramanan submitted Vijay's resignation letter to Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan at the Assembly Secretariat here, shortly before Vijay formally assumed office as Chief Minister.



Vijay had contested and won from both Perambur and Tiruchy East in the recently concluded Assembly election, emerging as one of the few leaders in Tamil Nadu politics to secure victories from two constituencies simultaneously. Under constitutional provisions, an elected representative cannot retain two Assembly seats and is required to vacate one constituency within the stipulated period.