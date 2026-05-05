2026 TN elections | Vijay elected TVK Legislature Party leader, seeks mandate to form government, Vijay to remain as Perambur MLA, decides resign from Tiruchy East

Addressing the MLAs, Vijay underscored the need for unity and discipline. “We must remain united and committed to the party and its leadership at all times,” he said, according to participants, while outlining his governance approach with a focus on addressing core public issues.

In a key political decision, he informed the legislators that he would retain the Perambur constituency and resign from Tiruchy East, both of which he had won in the elections.

In parallel, Vijay wrote to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, asserting that the TVK had secured the mandate as the single largest party and was entitled to be invited to form the government. “We are the single largest party with 108 legislators and have the right to form the government. We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority,” he said, seeking up to 15 days for a floor test.