2026 TN elections | Vijay elected TVK Legislature Party leader, seeks mandate to form government, Vijay to remain as Perambur MLA, decides resign from Tiruchy East

CHENNAI: Consolidating his position after the Assembly verdict, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay was on Tuesday unanimously elected leader of the party’s Legislature Party, even as he formally staked claim to form the government and sought time to prove his majority on the floor of the House.
At a meeting of the party’s newly elected MLAs at its Panaiyur headquarters, all 106 legislators submitted letters endorsing Vijay’s leadership, signalling a swift show of unity within the fledgling formation that has emerged as the single largest party.
Earlier in the day, Vijay arrived from his Neelankarai residence and paid floral tributes to the party’s ideological icon including Velu Nachiyar, K Kamaraj, Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar and Anjalai Ammal, before presiding over deliberations that centred on government formation and internal cohesion.
Addressing the MLAs, Vijay underscored the need for unity and discipline. “We must remain united and committed to the party and its leadership at all times,” he said, according to participants, while outlining his governance approach with a focus on addressing core public issues.
In a key political decision, he informed the legislators that he would retain the Perambur constituency and resign from Tiruchy East, both of which he had won in the elections.
In parallel, Vijay wrote to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, asserting that the TVK had secured the mandate as the single largest party and was entitled to be invited to form the government. “We are the single largest party with 108 legislators and have the right to form the government. We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority,” he said, seeking up to 15 days for a floor test.
Sources indicated that the Governor is expected to invite him shortly and may grant a window of 7 to 15 days to prove majority.
With the effective strength set to come down to 106 after a resignation and the election of the Speaker, the party will require additional support to cross the halfway mark. Discussions are understood to be under way with other parties, including the AIADMK, while MLAs have been asked to remain in Chennai ahead of the swearing-in and trust vote.