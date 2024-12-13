Pudukkottai man assists in wife’s delivery with YouTube's help, baby dies

TIRUCHY: A man from Pudukkottai assisted his wife’s delivery with the help of YouTube videos, resulting in the baby’s death in an hour and the mother undergoing treatment in Government Hospital, on Thursday.

It is said that the couple Rajasekar and Abiramni had an aversion over allopathy treatment after their first baby died after three months due to a neural tumour despite treatment in Aranthangi GH.

So they had not registered with the Village Health Nurse (VHN) for the second pregnancy and continued to practice the ‘traditional’ way of treatment. When Abhirami, a BSc graduate, developed the labour pain, her husband Rajasekar, an engineering graduate decided to assist in the process of delivery. He browsed the videos on YouTube and began the process on Wednesday early hours with the support of Abirami’s mother.

When the baby was born, it became unconscious in an hour and Rajasekar found that the baby died. Soon, the couple buried the body in the premises of the house.

However, the information about the delivery and the death of the baby spread like wildfire in and around Aranthangi. The Block Medical Officer (BMO) and VHN visited the house and conducted an inquiry. Rajasekar confessed to the official that he had bought a pair of scissors and a pair of clips to get the placenta cut after going through the YouTube video.

The BMO who tested Abirami, found that there was a perineal tear and the placenta retained within her. She had low blood pressure too and soon, she was shifted to Aranthangi GH where she was admitted and was undergoing treatment. Her condition is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the BMO complained to Avudayarkoil police, who registered a case and are investigating.