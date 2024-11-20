Chennai man helps wife deliver 3rd child at home using info from WhatsApp group

CHENNAI: A stir was caused near Kundrathur in Chennai where a man assisted his wife in delivering a baby at their home instead of taking her to the hospital. He reportedly used information about traditional childbirth methods from a WhatsApp group.

After his wife delivered a healthy baby boy, the man shared the details of the event in the WhatsApp group. The news of this however reached the health department and a complaint was filed against the man.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the man identified as Manoharan, a native of Tiruvannamalai, lives with his family in a rented house in Nandampakkam, near Kundrathur. He works as a Poclain machine driver in the same area. Manoharan is married to Sukanya (32), and they have two daughters, aged 8 and 4.

When Sukanya became pregnant for the third time, she did not undergo any medical checkup and went into labour and delivered a baby boy on the 17th of this month. It is reported that Manoharan did not take his wife to the hospital but instead helped her deliver the baby at home, the report added.

Manoharan also shared the details of the delivery in a WhatsApp group he was a part of. When the news of this reached the local health officials in Kundrathur, they initiated an investigation and reported the matter to the Kundrathur police station.

The police then questioned Manoharan and examined his phone. They discovered that he was part of a WhatsApp group titled 'Experiences of Home Births.' The group had 1,024 members, and several posts with information and images related to home birth. It was also found that Manoharan had used this information to assist in his wife's delivery.

Currently, both the mother and the newborn are in good health. However, the police have strongly advised Manoharan that using information from WhatsApp groups to perform a delivery at home is extremely dangerous and also violates medical guidelines. The local medical officer who reported the case also advised Manoharan on the proper procedures for childbirth. After interrogation, the cops took down his written statement, and then allowed him to leave.

The health department added that it will ensure that necessary medical assistance is provided to the mother and child.

Authorities also issued a warning against engaging in such dangerous practices and reminded people not to attempt similar actions.