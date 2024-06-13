Begin typing your search...

Puducherry toxic gas leak incident: Now, 38-year-old woman falls unconscious, admitted to hospital

The 38-year-old woman who fell unconscious today was admitted to a hospital for further treatment.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Jun 2024 6:26 AM GMT
Visuals from the spot (Photo: Thanthi TV) 

CHENNAI: Following the tragic deaths of three family members in Puducherry's Pudhu Nagar area due to asphyxiation on June 11, another woman fell unconscious due to the poisonous gas leak on Thursday.

Repair works of underground drainage systems are underway in the Pudhu Nagar area for the third consecutive day.

Following the toxic gas leak incident, two schools in the Pudhu Nagar area declared a holiday till June 17 to wait for the situation to resolve.

An elderly woman, her daughter, and her granddaughter had died after succumbing to toxic gas inhalation at their residence in Pudhu Nagar on Tuesday.

