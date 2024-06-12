Puducherry govt launches helpline after deadly gas incident

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has activated a toll-free helpline, aiming to address resident complaints concerning underground drainage systems and septic tanks. The move follows the tragic deaths of three family members in Pudhu Nagar, who succumbed to toxic gas inhalation at their residence on Tuesday.

Director of Local Administration Department S Shakthivel announced on Wednesday that the city's Emergency Response Sanitation Unit (ERSU) is now operational. Residents are urged to dial 14420 to report blockages and septic tank issues for immediate resolution in coordination with the Public Health Division, PWD, and respective municipalities.

Following the incident, tensions heightened in Pudhu Nagar, leading to road blockades on the Puducherry-Villupuram bus route. Chief Minister N Rangasamy visited the site, consoled the bereaved, and announced a Rs 20 lakh solatium for the victims' families.