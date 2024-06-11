Three women of a family die in Puducherry after inhaling toxic gas from toilet

CHENNAI: Three women died in the Pudhunagar area of Reddiyarpalayam, Puducherry recently due to a suspected poisonous gas leak, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

An elderly woman, Senthamarai, while entering a toilet in her house had fallen unconscious. Subsequently, her daughter (Kamakshi) who had gone into the toilet to check on her also fainted and fell to the floor. After a while, when the granddaughter of the family entered the house, she found her grandmother and mother lying in an unresponsive state and hurried to their aid, only to succumb to unconsciousness herself.

Upon discovering the three unconscious women, their neighbours promptly transported them to a nearby government hospital. Subsequent medical examination revealed that both Senthamarai and Kamakshi had died. Despite receiving intensive care, the young girl passed away.

The police have registered a case.

However, a preliminary investigation has uncovered that there was a gas leak in a drain in the neighbourhood which meant that the three deceased women would have likely inhaled the gas through a pipe in their toilet.

For precaution, the police and municipal staff have advised residents to evacuate the area due to the potential danger of a poisonous gas attack.