Pseudoscience event row: Director of School Education conducts investigation, to submit report on Monday

CHENNAI: The Director of School Education S Kannappan conducted an investigation at a school in Ashok Nagar regarding the self-proclaimed spiritual person, Mahavishnu's controversial speech in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar.

According to Thanthi TV reports, the report will be submitted to the government on Monday.

The issue gained attention after video footage of Mahavishnu's remarks on Teacher's day went viral on social media on Thursday evening.

He said that disabilities in life are determined by one's actions in previous lives.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured prompt action against ‘whoever’ was responsible for organizing the event promoting pseudoscience and irrational beliefs among government school students in the city.

The state Education Department transferred the principal of the Government Girl Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar following a departmental inquiry conducted with the school principal by a committee headed by Kannappan.