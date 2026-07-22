Protests against the NEET controversy escalate across TN

Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), both pro-CPI(M) organisations, staged an agitation in Coimbatore to express solidarity with students protesting in New Delhi.

DYFI District Secretary Dinesh Raja strongly condemned the Union government and Delhi Police for cracking down on parliament-bound students and arresting activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since June 20.

Raja demanded Wangchuk's unconditional release and strict action against the police personnel responsible for brutality against the Jantar Mantar protesters.