Anitha's brother joins CJP protest in Delhi, says Tamil Nadu has been opposing NEET since 2017

According to him, Anitha had not prepared for NEET as she had been preparing for admission based on her Class 12 board examination marks. He said she scored 1,176 out of 1,200 marks and was academically eligible to pursue a medical course under the admission system followed in Tamil Nadu at the time.

However, after NEET was introduced, medical admissions were based on NEET scores, and Anitha could not secure a medical seat through the new system, he said.

He recalled that Anitha had protested against NEET and approached political leaders, arguing that the examination was unfair to students and that there was no equal education system across the country. He also said she had approached the Supreme Court against NEET but did not receive the justice she had sought.