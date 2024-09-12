Prohibition will be enforced in phased manner: Minister Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy said in Erode that prohibition will be enforced in Tamil Nadu in a phased manner.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin desires to shut down Tasmac shops completely. But, everyone knew its consequence; if shops are closed in one go. So the state government is taking a cautious approach to the issue. Shops will be shut definitely after making liquor consumers kick out the habit gradually,” he said to the media.

On VCK leader Thirumavalavan’s invitation to AIADMK for an anti-liquor conference in Kallakurichi, Muthusamy said the opposition party’s mere participation in the meeting may not change the DMK’s alliance.

“They have invited everyone to participate,” he said.

To another query on Thirumavalavan’s criticism against the state government for depending on the revenue of Tasmac, Muthusamy however said he may have said so, to make AIADMK participate in the conference.

He further added that it’s wrong to find fault and do politics with the anti-liquor conference being organised in line with the principles of VCK. “It is not that Thirumavalavan is organizing anything against the government or Chief Minister,” he said.

Further, Muthusamy said Stalin had been signing documents and monitoring the day-to-day affairs of the state from abroad.