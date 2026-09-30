Pride of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore driver watches daughter strike Asiad gold

Vithya had earlier anchored India to a silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event. So far, she has won three medals in three athletics events she participated in.

For Ramraj, Vithya’s remarkable achievements are the culmination of years of financial hardship, sacrifice and unwavering support for his daughter’s sporting ambitions.

“I was confident that Vithya would win medals, and she has proved it by helping India win gold. Breaking PT Usha’s long-standing record and then winning gold the very next day is a matter of immense pride for me. She was also part of India’s silver medal-winning mixed relay team,” he said.

Ramraj has three daughters. His eldest is married, while Vithya and Nithya are twins. Despite his limited means, he did everything possible to support their education and sporting ambitions.