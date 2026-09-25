Tamil Nadu duo anchors India to mixed relay silver

The quartet comprising Tamil Nadu’s Vishal Thennarasu and Vithya Ramraj, along with Karnataka’s Poovamma Raju and Kerala’s Manu TS claimed the silver medal with a time of 3:14.46, successfully defending the medal they won in the last edition in 2023 in Hangzhou.

It was an excellent final leg from Tamil Nadu’s Vithya Ramraj that paved the way for India’s silver. Bahrain won the gold with a Games record of 3:12.87. Vithya combines individual strength in the 400m hurdles with valuable experience in the 4×400m relay.