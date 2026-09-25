Tamil Nadu duo anchors India to mixed relay silver

NAGOYA: India won a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay while Seema Kumari grabbed a landmark bronze for the country in the women’s 10,000m final at the Asian Games here on Thursday.
The quartet comprising Tamil Nadu’s Vishal Thennarasu and Vithya Ramraj, along with Karnataka’s Poovamma Raju and Kerala’s Manu TS claimed the silver medal with a time of 3:14.46, successfully defending the medal they won in the last edition in 2023 in Hangzhou.
It was an excellent final leg from Tamil Nadu’s Vithya Ramraj that paved the way for India’s silver. Bahrain won the gold with a Games record of 3:12.87. Vithya combines individual strength in the 400m hurdles with valuable experience in the 4×400m relay.
In her event, Seema finished with a time of 32:50.05. Seema has won a medal for India in the event after 16 years, a remarkable feat after overcoming an intense duel. This is only the third medal ever for India at this event in the continental games.