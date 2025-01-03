Premalatha Vijayakanth slams DMK for attempting to privatise govt schools

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth slammed the DMK government's decision to hand over government schools to the private sector and demanded that they abandon these ideas and instead focus on taking steps to improve the quality of government schools, according to Daily Thanthi.

In a statement on Friday, Premalatha condemned education minister Anbil Mahesh for welcoming the private sector's decision to implement infrastructure facilities required for 500 government schools in Tamil Nadu with the participation of nearby private schools.

"The Tamil Nadu government should immediately abandon the attempt to hand over government schools, which is one of the national education policies, to the private sector. This government should be a government that protects the state's right to education," she said. If government schools are privatised, the education of children belonging to poor and humble families will be in question, she added.

The DMDK leader pointed out that private schools, which do not account for one-third of government schools in the state, are dominating the majority.

"More teachers are working in private schools than in government schools," she said.

She also added that while Anbil Mahesh is claiming it is merely a rumour that government schools will be privatised, the reality of this should be made clear to the people.

Premalatha demanded that the minister should give a clear explanation to address people's fears and take steps to raise the quality of government schools to the level of private schools.