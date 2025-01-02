No move to privatise govt schools in TN, says Anbil Mahesh; ally CPM unconvinced

CHENNAI: Refuting reports of privatising 500 government schools across the State, the School Education Department Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi clarified that no such plans exist.

He rejected talks of handing over State-run schools for adoption. Private schools will only be aiding the development of government schools, he clarified.

During the inauguration of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association in the city recently, the members announced nine resolutions linked to the functioning of private and government schools.

In one of the nine resolutions passed, the newly formed association stated that the government plans to privatise 500 government schools in the upcoming academic year.

Rejecting such claims, Anbil Mahesh said such reports are wrong. Addressing the audience on Thursday, the Education Minister noted, "Immense efforts are being taken to develop State-run schools. We will never allow any shift in management whatsoever."

Additionally, private schools will only be aiding government schools in their development through CSR funds. Otherwise, he clarified that private management will have no say in government school operations.

However, condemning the reported announcement of 'adopting' government schools, the DMK ally Communist Party of India (Marxist) and opposition BJP raised concerns.

The statement issued by the CPM on Wednesday claimed that there seems to be an aim of handing over government schools to private entities, which will gravely affect children from economically weaker and marginalised backgrounds.

The BJP state president, K Annamalai, also questioned the reason for handing over schools for adoption under the Directorate of Private Schools.

Responding to the allegation, the members of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association stated that the issues are being politicised by some quarters. "Private schools will not adopt 500 government schools, but merely be helping in their development through CSR activities," the statement from the association read.

Meanwhile, part-time teachers have urged the DMK government to regularise their services and appealed for a salary hike. "Despite working for 13 years, we are struggling to make ends meet because we are paid a meagre salary of Rs 12,500," a part-time teacher said. Thousands of such temporary teachers are in the doldrums, the teacher said.