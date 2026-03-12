Power loom weaver’s son from Tamil Nadu clears UPSC in 8th attempt

A BPharmacy graduate who began preparing for the civil services in 2017, Sabareeswaran told ANI that his journey was marked by repeated setbacks before his eventual success.

“My father is a power loom weaver and my mother is a homemaker. Their hard work, hope and perseverance, along with my own efforts, finally bore fruit,” he said.

Sabareeswaran said he initially struggled with knowledge gaps and other challenges while preparing for the exam, gradually improving his subject knowledge and personality over the years. Although he cleared the preliminary examination several times, he repeatedly fell short in the mains stage.

Last year, he reached the interview round but missed the final list by just two marks.