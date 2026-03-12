Brick kiln worker’s son Subramania Bharathi cracks UPSC in first attempt, credits Naan Mudhalvan

Speaking to ANI, Bharathi said he chose civil services to work for people at the grassroots level and credited the scheme and coaching centre for supporting his preparation.

“I started preparing when I was 18 without guidance. My parents motivated me to serve the nation. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme and the coaching centre supported my preparation,” he said.

Bharathi’s father, Mariappan, said the family comes from a poor background and works as a daily wage labourer at a brick manufacturing unit.

“Despite financial difficulties, my son studied and prepared for the exam. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme helped him clear the UPSC exam,” he said.