Brick kiln worker’s son Subramania Bharathi cracks UPSC in first attempt, credits Naan Mudhalvan

CHENNAI: Subramania Bharathi, the son of a daily wage labourer at a brick manufacturing unit, cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination in his first attempt with support from the Tamil Nadu government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme.
Speaking to ANI, Bharathi said he chose civil services to work for people at the grassroots level and credited the scheme and coaching centre for supporting his preparation.
“I started preparing when I was 18 without guidance. My parents motivated me to serve the nation. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme and the coaching centre supported my preparation,” he said.
Bharathi’s father, Mariappan, said the family comes from a poor background and works as a daily wage labourer at a brick manufacturing unit.
“Despite financial difficulties, my son studied and prepared for the exam. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme helped him clear the UPSC exam,” he said.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said 56 of the 60 candidates from the state who cleared the UPSC examination this year had benefited from the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.
Addressing an event for the candidates, Stalin said the initiative and its training programmes had supported civil services aspirants. He also asked them to serve people with humility and uphold social justice.
Launched in 2022, Naan Mudhalvan is a state government initiative aimed at equipping youth with employable skills.
The UPSC declared the Civil Services Examination 2025 final results on March 6, with 958 candidates on the merit list.