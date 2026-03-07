UPSC 2nd rank holder: No fancy coaching, just perseverance; Madurai girl Rajeshwari’s success formula

Currently under training as a deputy collector in the Tamil Nadu government, having cleared the TNPSC Group I examination earlier, Rajeshwari said her success was shaped by her family’s support, consistent preparation and guidance received through the State government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

"My parents' support and the guidance of my well-wishers have contributed to this success. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme helped shape my preparation right from the preliminary stage," she told DT Next.