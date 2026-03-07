UPSC 2nd rank holder: No fancy coaching, just perseverance; Madurai girl Rajeshwari’s success formula

CHENNAI: In a remarkable show of perseverance and disciplined preparation, M Rajeshwari Suve from Vadipatti in Madurai district has secured All India Rank 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, bringing to fruition her nearly seven years of sustained effort.
Currently under training as a deputy collector in the Tamil Nadu government, having cleared the TNPSC Group I examination earlier, Rajeshwari said her success was shaped by her family’s support, consistent preparation and guidance received through the State government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme.
"My parents' support and the guidance of my well-wishers have contributed to this success. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme helped shape my preparation right from the preliminary stage," she told DT Next.
Under the scheme, UPSC aspirants receive a monthly stipend of Rs 7,500 for ten months, along with residential coaching and structured mentoring. "The stipend and residential coaching were very helpful. Their guidance became a turning point for me," she said.
Rajeshwari completed her schooling under the Tamil Nadu State Board, before pursuing BE in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Vel Tech Multi Tech Engineering College in Chennai.
She graduated in 2018 and began her UPSC journey soon after.
Her preparation spanned several attempts. She appeared for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination five times and also attempted the Indian Forest Service examination earlier, steadily refining her strategy with each attempt.
For the civil services examination, she chose sociology as her optional subject.
Reflecting on the ecosystem for civil services aspirants, Rajeshwari said, "There are enough resources available online. Aspirants need not go to Delhi for UPSC coaching. Everything is available in the State itself. I went to Delhi only for the interview."
She advised aspirants to focus on building confidence and getting the right guidance rather than location.