Postal votes purchased by Opposition parties, alleges newly elected TVK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel

CHENNAI: Newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel on Monday alleged that Opposition parties had purchased postal votes during the recent Assembly by-election.
Maragatham Kumaravel, elected from Madurantakam, and P Sathyabama, elected from Dharapuram, took the oath as MLAs in the presence of Speaker JCD Prabhakar. Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj and KA Sengottaiyan were also present.
After the oath-taking ceremony, Maragatham told reporters that Opposition parties had spread false campaign messages during the by-election, but voters had ignored them. She further alleged that postal votes, a facility provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), had been purchased by Opposition parties.
“Opposition parties joined hands and caused mental stress during the election campaign. Voters have given me an opportunity because of the Chief Minister’s image. I will fulfil the aspirations and address the needs of the constituency and its people,” she said.
Meanwhile, Dharapuram MLA P Sathyabama said she would take steps to resolve the water crisis in her constituency.