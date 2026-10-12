Postal votes purchased by Opposition parties, alleges newly elected TVK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel

Maragatham Kumaravel, elected from Madurantakam, and P Sathyabama, elected from Dharapuram, took the oath as MLAs in the presence of Speaker JCD Prabhakar. Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj and KA Sengottaiyan were also present.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Maragatham told reporters that Opposition parties had spread false campaign messages during the by-election, but voters had ignored them. She further alleged that postal votes, a facility provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), had been purchased by Opposition parties.