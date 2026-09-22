Ponneri woman set on fire: Police shoot suspect in leg

Woman suffers severe burns in petrol attack

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Monday when Rajeswari, 35, a contract worker at Ponneri Government Hospital, was returning home after completing her duty at the emergency department.

According to police, a man approached her inside the hospital premises, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Rajeswari ran towards the emergency department, screaming for help, but the man allegedly chased her and set her clothes ablaze.

Hearing her cries, hospital staff rushed to the spot and managed to put out the fire. Rajeswari suffered severe burns across her body and was given first aid before being shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai, where she is undergoing treatment.