Ponneri woman set on fire: Police shoot suspect in leg

CHENNAI: Police shot a man in the leg while trying to arrest him in connection with the alleged petrol attack on a woman contract worker at Ponneri Government Hospital in Tiruvallur district.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the suspect, identified as Prakash, allegedly attacked Sub-Inspector Tamilarasan with a sickle when police attempted to apprehend him at the Ponneri crematorium on Monday (September 21). Inspector Sivakumar then fired at Prakash's leg in self-defence, police said.
The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Monday when Rajeswari, 35, a contract worker at Ponneri Government Hospital, was returning home after completing her duty at the emergency department.
According to police, a man approached her inside the hospital premises, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Rajeswari ran towards the emergency department, screaming for help, but the man allegedly chased her and set her clothes ablaze.
Hearing her cries, hospital staff rushed to the spot and managed to put out the fire. Rajeswari suffered severe burns across her body and was given first aid before being shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai, where she is undergoing treatment.
Following the incident, Ponneri police registered a case and launched a search for the suspect. Police later received information that Prakash was hiding at the Ponneri crematorium.
When a police team went to arrest him, Prakash allegedly attacked SI Tamilarasan with a sickle and tried to escape. Inspector Sivakumar then shot him in the leg, police said.
Prakash was taken to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment. The injured SI is also receiving treatment there. Police are continuing their investigation into the attack on Rajeswari.