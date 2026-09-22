Unidentified man sets Ponneri Government Hospital staff on fire inside hospital

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm when Rajeshwari, a data entry operator working at the casualty ward, was leaving the hospital after completing her duty.

According to police, she was carrying her belongings and walking towards the exit when the suspect approached her near the ramp outside the emergency ward.

The man allegedly took out a plastic bottle containing petrol, poured it on Rajeshwari and set her on fire before fleeing the scene. She raised an alarm as flames engulfed her.