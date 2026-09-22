Chennai SI murder: Wife fed him sleeping pills, set him on fire; techie held for helping her

Wife allegedly planned murder with sleeping pills

Selvarani reportedly told police that she had initially tried to mix sleeping pills with food and coffee to make Raj unconscious. However, he refused both after complaining of a bitter taste.

On Saturday, she allegedly mixed three sleeping pills in bitter gourd curry. After eating it, Raj went downstairs and fell asleep, police said.

Selvarani then allegedly asked Deva to buy petrol. After he brought a litre of petrol and handed it over to her, he left, according to the police investigation.

She allegedly poured the petrol on Raj while he was asleep and set him on fire. Police said she later raised an alarm and claimed that Raj had died by suicide.