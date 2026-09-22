Chennai SI murder: Wife fed him sleeping pills, set him on fire; techie held for helping her

CHENNAI: A software engineer was arrested in connection with the murder of police Sub-Inspector Raj in Nungambakkam, while his wife Selvarani, who was arrested earlier, allegedly confessed to killing him by setting him on fire, police said.
According to police, Selvarani, 32, told investigators that she had decided to kill Raj following frequent quarrels and restrictions allegedly imposed on her by him. She also reportedly told police that she had been in contact with Deva, 28, a software engineer living in a nearby street.
Selvarani reportedly told police that she had initially tried to mix sleeping pills with food and coffee to make Raj unconscious. However, he refused both after complaining of a bitter taste.
On Saturday, she allegedly mixed three sleeping pills in bitter gourd curry. After eating it, Raj went downstairs and fell asleep, police said.
Selvarani then allegedly asked Deva to buy petrol. After he brought a litre of petrol and handed it over to her, he left, according to the police investigation.
She allegedly poured the petrol on Raj while he was asleep and set him on fire. Police said she later raised an alarm and claimed that Raj had died by suicide.
Police subsequently arrested Selvarani and remanded her in judicial custody. Deva was arrested on Monday evening for allegedly assisting her by purchasing the petrol.
Police took him to the house where the incident occurred and conducted an inquiry. Deva, a native of Cuddalore district, works for a private company on Anna Salai and is unmarried.
During questioning, Deva reportedly denied involvement in the murder and told police that he had only purchased a litre of petrol at Selvarani's request. Police are continuing their investigation.
Nungambakkam Assistant Commissioner Ponraj and Inspector Ramasundaram were appreciated by Chennai city police commissioner A Amalraj for the investigation and arrests.