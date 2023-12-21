Ponmudy arrest: Raja Kannappan to take over Higher Education portfolio

CHENNAI: Raja Kannappan will take over as the Higher Education Minister following the Madras High Court imposing a three-year jail sentence for Ponmudy in the Disproportionate Assets case.

Governor RN Ravi has approved the recommendation of the same by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Incumbent minister Raja Kannappan will hold additional charge of higher education dept held so far by Ponmudy. Khadi and village industries dept held by Raja Kannappan has been allocated to R Gandhi.