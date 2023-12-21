DA case: Ponmudy to be imprisoned for 3 years

CHENNAI: Ponmudy would lose his MLA status and would be imprisoned for three years as the Madras High Court on Thursday has pronounced the quantum of the punishment following his conviction in the disproportionate assets. Upon his disqualification, the Higher Education Minister post too would fall vacant.



However, The sentence has been suspended for 30 days.

MHC has imposed 3 years of simple imprisonment for both Ponmudy and his wife Visalatchi, imposing Rs.50 lakh fine each.

This is a developing story. Update to follow.