DA case: Ponmudy to be imprisoned for 3 years

However, The sentence has been suspended for 30 days.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2023 5:44 AM GMT
DA case: Ponmudy to be imprisoned for 3 years
K Ponmudy (Photo/PTI)

CHENNAI: Ponmudy would lose his MLA status and would be imprisoned for three years as the Madras High Court on Thursday has pronounced the quantum of the punishment following his conviction in the disproportionate assets. Upon his disqualification, the Higher Education Minister post too would fall vacant.

However, The sentence has been suspended for 30 days.

MHC has imposed 3 years of simple imprisonment for both Ponmudy and his wife Visalatchi, imposing Rs.50 lakh fine each.

This is a developing story. Update to follow.

Tamil NaduTamil Nadu minister K PonmudyMadras High CourtpunishmentHigher Education Minister Ponmudydisproportionate assets
DTNEXT Bureau

