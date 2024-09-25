Police didn't deny nod for party conference, Vijay-led TVK clarifies

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday sought to clarify reports that suggested the police had denied permission to hold their first-ever state conference.

The police granted approval for the conference but with certain riders. They did not deny permission, the party stated, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The TVK conference was earlier scheduled to be held on September 23. Although the police had given their nod to hold it but with certain conditions, the event was deferred as there was little time left for preparations at the venue. The release of Vijay's 'GOAT' too had clashed with the timeline.

It will now take place on October 27 in V Salai village, near Vikravandi on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway.

TVK has also submitted a petition to the police regarding the change of date and has addressed all 33 conditions laid out by the authorities, the party said, the report added.

Earlier, this month, the party, formed in February, was officially recognised by the Election Commission. Vijay had unveiled his party flag, the logo, and the flag anthem in August.

Vijay has said that he would announce the party's ideological leaders, ideological moorings and policy-based action plans at the October 27 conference.