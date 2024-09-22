TVK chief Vijay to form committees for Vikravandi conference arrangements

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has directed party leaders to constitute multiple committees to oversee arrangements for its first-ever state conference.

According to the sources, TVK president Vijay has directed the functionaries to speed up the arrangements for the state conference, which is scheduled for October 27.

"Thalaivar has instructed us to have all arrangements ready a week before the conference. Around 30 committees would be formed under our general secretary N Anand to ensure the successful conduct of the event. Each committee will concentrate on works such as finance, legal, administrative issues" sources said, adding that the committees will consist of 6 to 12 people each, including women representatives.

The conference will be held in V Salai village, near Vikravandi in Villupuram district in an area of 85 acres.

On Saturday, September 21, party general secretary N Anand submitted a representation to Villupuram DSP Thirumal seeking permission and protection for the conference.