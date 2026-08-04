PMK's Anbumani condemns Udhayanidhi's remarks, arrest; urges constructive politics

In a statement, Anbumani said the comments made by Udhayanidhi during Monday's protest in Thanjavur against the proposed Mekedatu dam project were "unacceptable" and lacked the dignity expected from a former Deputy Chief Minister and the current Leader of the Opposition.

He said Udhayanidhi, given the constitutional position he holds, should exercise restraint and maintain decorum in public speeches.

At the same time, Anbumani criticised the State government for arresting Udhayanidhi with "undue haste". He pointed out that the Madras High Court had directed that no arrest be made until noon, and questioned the urgency in taking the Leader of the Opposition into custody, particularly when the Assembly session is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.