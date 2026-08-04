PMK's Anbumani condemns Udhayanidhi's remarks, arrest; urges constructive politics

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday condemned both the remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin against Chief Minister Vijay and his subsequent arrest, saying neither should have happened and urging the ruling party and the opposition to focus on addressing Tamil Nadu's pressing issues through constructive politics.
In a statement, Anbumani said the comments made by Udhayanidhi during Monday's protest in Thanjavur against the proposed Mekedatu dam project were "unacceptable" and lacked the dignity expected from a former Deputy Chief Minister and the current Leader of the Opposition.
He said Udhayanidhi, given the constitutional position he holds, should exercise restraint and maintain decorum in public speeches.
At the same time, Anbumani criticised the State government for arresting Udhayanidhi with "undue haste". He pointed out that the Madras High Court had directed that no arrest be made until noon, and questioned the urgency in taking the Leader of the Opposition into custody, particularly when the Assembly session is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
Anbumani alleged that the speed with which the government and the police acted in the case, unlike in addressing several public issues, gave the impression that the arrest was politically motivated.
Stating that Tamil Nadu is facing several pressing challenges, Anbumani urged both the ruling party and the opposition to shift their focus from political confrontation to governance and public welfare.
He also called upon the government to ensure that Udhayanidhi's arrest does not lead to any deterioration in the law and order situation in the State.